Mauro Júnior has committed his international future to Brazil. The Netherlands had been an option for the PSV player, but head coach Xavi no longer needs to call him up.

Speaking to ESPN, Mauro made his position clear. The Netherlands are no longer an option. "That is done, I think. I know that for sure. My dream has always been to play for the Brazil national team."

The PSV player added: "There were some rumours about the Netherlands national team, but of course it has always been my dream to represent Brazil. That is the country where I was born and the country I want to play for."

Since joining PSV in 2017, Mauro had been eligible to represent the Netherlands national team. If Xavi had called him up, he could have applied for a Dutch passport without losing his Brazilian nationality.

The defender and midfielder now has three caps for Brazil. He came off the bench in the matches against Australia in September and also started. Against India, Mauro even provided an assist.

At home, Mauro has already found a place for the shirt he wore against Australia. "It is at my home. I have already had all my team-mates sign it. It will get a special place."

For now, his focus is back on PSV. The Eindhoven club return to Vriendenloterij Eredivisie action on Friday with a home match against sc Heerenveen.