Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso would have liked to sign him, but Georginio Wijnaldum has chosen to stay in Saudi Arabia. The 96-cap Netherlands international has signed a one-year contract with Al-Ittihad and will therefore not return to the Premier League.

Now 35, he knows English football inside out. He first spent a year at Newcastle United before enjoying the most successful spell of his career at Liverpool from 2016 to 2021.

At the Reds, he won the Champions League and the league title among other honours. He then had spells at Roma and PSG before spending three years at Al Ettifaq.

His contract there expired in the summer, so Wijnaldum could still have joined Chelsea as a free agent after the transfer window closed. Talks are also said to have taken place.

Under new head coach Xabi Alonso (44), Chelsea have made a noticeable change to their transfer strategy this summer. Alongside high-profile stars, the London club are also targeting experienced players expected to bring leadership to the squad. As well as striker Danny Welbeck (35), Wijnaldum's long-time Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson (36) also arrived.