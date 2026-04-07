Wydad fans are furious… and Carteron: ‘This is hard to accept’

Wydad Casablanca failed to break their domestic slump, having to settle for a 1-1 draw against Difaâ El Jadida in the postponed match from Round 11 of the Moroccan League, a result that left French manager Patrice Carteron frustrated and the Red Army fans furious.

Wydad, who were looking for a win to restore their confidence following their recent defeat to Fath Union Sport, took the lead in the 34th minute through Ramiro Faca, before conceding a penalty in the 79th minute, which Moaz Moshtanem converted to level the score for the Dakhali side, costing Wydad two precious points in the title race.

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"Our mistakes cost us the result"

At the post-match press conference, Carteron made no secret of his disappointment with his players’ performance, insisting that the team “failed to capitalise on their lead” and that individual errors were to blame for the missed victory.

The French coach said: “I’m very angry; because we knew we were lacking a bit of confidence, but we managed to open the scoring, and our task after that was to avoid making mistakes.”

He added: “We gifted a goal to a team that didn’t create a single chance in the second half, and that’s hard to accept. We did the hard part, but we couldn’t score the second goal despite the chances we had, which allowed our opponents to get back into the game.”

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He continued, “We are going through a difficult period, but at times like this we must look within ourselves for more and make a greater effort, and that is the message I conveyed to the players.”

Fan anger

In contrast, Wydad fans expressed their deep dissatisfaction with the result, arguing that the team has “lost its identity” in recent matches and that the players bear responsibility for the clear decline in performance and results.

A large section of the supporters viewed the draw against Difaâ El Jadida as the latest in a string of poor results, demanding a “strong response” from the coaching staff and players to restore the team’s prestige in the league.

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