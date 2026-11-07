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Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 13 8 Nov 2026 - 13:30

Würzburger Kickers host TSG Hoffenheim's reserve side in the 3. Liga. Both teams have struggled for consistency and need points to keep their respective season goals in sight.

Coach Michael Schiele's Kickers sit 15th, uncomfortably close to the relegation zone. Würzburg most recently lost 4-0 at Meppen after a 2-0 home win over Waldhof Mannheim had briefly raised hopes.

Hoffenheim II travel on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Viktoria Köln and sit ninth. Coach Stefan Kleineheismann must lift a team who have shown too little consistency in recent weeks.

For Würzburg, the challenge is to avoid losing touch with the teams above them altogether. Hoffenheim II, meanwhile, want to avoid slipping further into mid-table.

Find out where you can watch today's match live.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Würzburger Kickers and Hoffenheim II?

Würzburger Kickers have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 4-0 at Meppen, having beaten Waldhof Mannheim 2-0 before that. Across those five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Hoffenheim II have one win, no draws and four defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 1-0 against Viktoria Köln after a 4-1 defeat to Waldhof Mannheim. Their 2-1 win against SC Verl was the only exception. Hoffenheim II scored six goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: Line-ups

Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: Form

Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: Head-to-head record

Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: The tables