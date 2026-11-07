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3. Liga
team-logoWuerzburger Kickers
team-logoHoffenheim II
Anggi Riwanto
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Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: How to watch today’s match live on TV and via live stream

Wuerzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II
Wuerzburger Kickers
Hoffenheim II
3. Liga

Würzburger Kickers face Hoffenheim II in Germany’s 3. Liga. But who is showing the match live on TV or streaming it today?

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Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: Kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 13

Würzburger Kickers host TSG Hoffenheim's reserve side in the 3. Liga. Both teams have struggled for consistency and need points to keep their respective season goals in sight.

Coach Michael Schiele's Kickers sit 15th, uncomfortably close to the relegation zone. Würzburg most recently lost 4-0 at Meppen after a 2-0 home win over Waldhof Mannheim had briefly raised hopes.

Hoffenheim II travel on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Viktoria Köln and sit ninth. Coach Stefan Kleineheismann must lift a team who have shown too little consistency in recent weeks.

For Würzburg, the challenge is to avoid losing touch with the teams above them altogether. Hoffenheim II, meanwhile, want to avoid slipping further into mid-table.

Find out where you can watch today's match live.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Würzburger Kickers and Hoffenheim II?

Würzburger Kickers have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 4-0 at Meppen, having beaten Waldhof Mannheim 2-0 before that. Across those five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Hoffenheim II have one win, no draws and four defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 1-0 against Viktoria Köln after a 4-1 defeat to Waldhof Mannheim. Their 2-1 win against SC Verl was the only exception. Hoffenheim II scored six goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

WUK

WUK - Form

HRO
L0-2
HAV
D2-2
WMA
W2-0
SVM
L4-0
FOK
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
TSG

TSG - Form

DUI
L3-2
VFB
L3-2
VEL
W2-1
WMA
L4-1
FCK
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: Line-ups

Wuerzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Schiele

Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: Form

WUK

WUK - Form

HRO
L0-2
HAV
D2-2
WMA
W2-0
SVM
L4-0
FOK
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
TSG

TSG - Form

DUI
L3-2
VFB
L3-2
VEL
W2-1
WMA
L4-1
FCK
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: Head-to-head record

Würzburger Kickers vs Hoffenheim II: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
139223618+1829
W
W
W
D
D
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
139223318+1529
W
D
L
D
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
138322113+827
W
W
W
L
W
4
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
136342617+921
W
W
W
D
W
5
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
136341919021
W
D
W
W
W
6
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
136253126+520
L
W
L
W
L
7
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
136251919020
L
W
W
W
L
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
136162320+319
W
L
W
L
L
9
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
135442222019
W
L
D
L
L
10
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
11
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
134451417-316
L
D
D
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
134362125-415
L
L
W
L
L
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
18
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
133371329-1612
L
L
L
W
D
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
132471016-610
L
L
L
L
L
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
132471729-1210
L
D
W
D
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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