Wrestling rings are calling him: Haaland in line to compete in WWE bouts

Americans fell in love with Erling Haaland during the World Cup, and perhaps the stars of the WWE have done the same.

Cody Rhodes challenges CM Punk for the WWE title at SummerSlam this weekend. Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he was asked about certain celebrities stepping into the WWE ring.

The names floated included Tom Holland, Travis Kelce, Jason Momoa and Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Rhodes said, according to "The Sun": "Haaland is a great athlete, and with the hair, we could pass as cousins, because in wrestling we're all relatives, so he could be my cousin."

Rhodes, of course, shares Haaland's blond hair, though his is much shorter and dyed.

The striker won over fans across the United States during Norway's run to the quarter-finals this summer, picking up just over 32 million social media followers along the way.

At 6 feet 5 inches, the 26-year-old would look right at home in the WWE ring. That's the same height as The Rock.

Don't expect the Norwegian to swap the penalty area for the squared circle any time soon, though. He has plenty of years and plenty of goals still ahead of him on the pitch.

The WWE does have a long history of celebrities lacing up for a bout. So will Haaland join them one day?