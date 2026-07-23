Kenneth Perez is still not impressed by Wout Weghorst. The striker got a big chance almost immediately in the Europa League qualifier against Ferencváros, but wasted it all by himself.

By the third minute, a cross had picked out Weghorst and dropped perfectly at his feet. His first touch then let him down, allowing the effort to be blocked.

"If you're talking about being able to play well, to play nicely. That ball Wout Weghorst then gets...," Perez sighs during the half-time analysis on ESPN. "Yes, if your first touch is not good, then it's no longer a chance."

"This really is a very big chance. If that first touch is good, short, then you can finish straight away. But no, now his first touch gets away from him and the defenders can immediately get to it."

That moment clearly irritates Perez. "He keeps talking all the time about mentality and those kinds of things. I find this more important! That you simply have a good first touch. Then you have time and then you finish it."

"Then you're simply 1-0 up, you reward yourselves. Now you see it turn around completely in the space of just 10 minutes. At the other end, the ball goes in."