Wout Weghorst scores fantastic first-half hat-trick for FC Twente: ‘Zlatan-esque’

Wout Weghorst scored his first Eredivisie hat-trick against Excelsior on Sunday, completing it before half-time. ESPN pundit Karim El Ahmadi was deeply impressed by Weghorst at the break, but also by Sondre Ørjasaeter, who provided four (!) assists in that half.

With his raised leg, Excelsior striker Nesto Groen caught Robin Pröpper on the shoulder and referee Erwin Blank showed him a straight red card. Twente turned the match into an exhibition.

Seven minutes later, Twente took the lead. Ørjasaeter raced past his direct opponent on the left and delivered a pinpoint cross for Weghorst, who beat Jan Plug to the ball and nodded home: 0-1. "A good move. You don't often see him do that with his left foot," El Ahmadi said of the Norwegian winger.

On Ørjasaeter's delivery, El Ahmadi added: "I think Weghorst will be happy, and that they've discussed this too. He's shown that he might have a better cross with his left than with his right!" The 0-2 was a goal of exceptional beauty. Daan Rots passed to Weghorst, who found Younes Taha with a magnificent backheel. Weghorst got the ball back and played it first time to Ørjasaeter, who laid it off to the advancing Weghorst. The striker finished the move with a goal.

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"This goal was fantastic too," said El Ahmadi. "The passing and movement, you don't see much of that from Weghorst, but this was fantastic. They have quite a lot of variety in their passing and movement. It's a great goal."

A few minutes later, Weghorst completed his hat-trick. The striker controlled another cross from Ørjasaeter in Bergkamp-esque fashion before finishing emphatically with his right foot into the near corner. "Zlatan-like," said El Ahmadi.

"That was truly fantastic. Another assist from Ørjasaeter, and Weghorst does everything right. You could see him looking as if to say, 'Everything's going in!'" said El Ahmadi. Thomas van den Belt and Daan Rots also scored for Twente before half-time. Van den Belt's little lob, in particular, was one to frame.