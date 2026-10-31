Wout Weghorst has taken issue with recent comments about FC Twente's mentality in an interview with Tubantia.

Last week, Twente won 0-2 away at AZ, but that result will count for little if they fail to follow it up against Excelsior this weekend. "If you look at the club's culture, FC Twente often lose at the crucial moment. We have to put a stop to that," technical director Erik ten Hag said last week.

Weghorst is also bothered by the reputation Twente have developed. "I hear it a little too often: we lose to clubs in the bottom half of the table. That's something I don't take too well."

"It must not even be an option for that to happen to us again. If it happened in the past, fine, but that's in the past. The manager has said that to us as well. We're looking at the present, at today, so that we don't make the same mistakes again."

Does the pessimism make him angry? "No, not so much angry. I just don't like that kind of talk. You have to make sure you're focused and ready," said Weghorst, looking back at the 1-2 home defeat to FC Utrecht two weeks ago.

Next matches EXC Eredivisie 08:30 TWE

"Look at how we played in the first half. It was so good... That's why I was absolutely furious that we threw it away like that. Simply by not being switched on for 15 minutes, not concentrating on the things you're on the pitch to do."

"You can make mistakes, that's part of it, but you must always make sure that you're focused on winning every second of the match, every moment," concluded the 53-cap Netherlands international.