"It would have been a little too much of a risk to let Aleks Pavlovic play tonight. And we didn't want to take any risks," said the stand-in for head coach Vincent Kompany, who remains absent after his collapse and hospital stay, before Tuesday evening's match on Prime Video.

Pavlovic had "nothing serious" wrong with him, Danks stressed, but as a precaution the midfielder in Madrid began on the bench. He had played the full 90 minutes in last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga's top fixture, and no injury had been reported. His absence from Munich's starting line-up came as a minor surprise.

Alongside Joshua Kimmich in the double pivot, Tom Bischof took Pavlovic's place. It was the 21-year-old's third consecutive Champions League start. Bischof had also started in the 3-3 draw at Viking Stavanger and the 2-2 draw against FC Arsenal. The Germany international has now made his 14th appearance of the season in all competitions.

Bayern Munich without Pavlovic, but with Neuer and Olise

While Pavlovic began on the bench, two Bayern stars who had been doubtful after picking up knocks were fit to start. Danks named goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and attacking player Michael Olise in his starting line-up.

Next matches M05 Bundesliga 09:30 FCB

"Manu felt good in training and is ready to start," Danks said. Olise had merely taken "a blow to the bone" late in the match against BVB, and "there was no structural injury," the Englishman explained.