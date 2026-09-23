"For example, nobody from the DFB approached me after the end of my career about doing my coaching badges. The association should create far more incentives here," explained the 49-year-old.

From the 2002 World Cup runner-up's point of view, the DFB are currently wasting huge potential because they are not making a targeted effort to keep long-serving key players tied to the association. "They should try to win over the best players for themselves - such as Toni Kroos, for example, or previously Bastian Schweinsteiger, who ended their careers," Ballack demanded.

Even though the former stars are "financially independent and do not have to do everything", Ballack still wants to see far more initiative from the association: "But they should be won over with enthusiasm and substance. Because it would be enormously valuable for German football if the big personalities passed on their knowledge to the younger generations. Like Rudi Völler is still doing."

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Michael Ballack sees Bayern Munich as a model for the DFB

By failing to seize those opportunities, the association are letting valuable know-how slip away. "That is why we need more top people in the important positions. Later on, they do not always have to be coaches," Ballack pointed out. He held up Bayern Munich's structure as a positive example: "There, it worked outstandingly well for many years with Uli Hoeneß (as manager) and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (as president)."

For all his sharp criticism of the association, the former midfield star is optimistic about the DFB team's development on the pitch. That is mainly down to current Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp, of whom Ballack expects great things. The 59-year-old has "made a big impact at all of his stops in his career. He is the most experienced and most respected German coach and is supposed to lead German football out of the trough again. I hope he manages it. We do have good players."

As for what comes next, Ballack is calling for patience around the national team. Klopp must now be given "time, his approaches and methods must be accepted. A good foundation is that he is fully accepted and that he can inspire people with his manner".