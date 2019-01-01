Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

Worried Ghanaians react to Africa Cup of Nations warm-up draw with South Africa

Many took to Twitter to express concern about the Black Stars' readiness for the continental championship following Saturday's result

There was a big sense of disappointment among Ghanaians following the Black Stars' stalemate with South Africa in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) fixture on Saturday.

Their last test game before heading for the June 21-July 19 continental championship where they have been drawn against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage, the Black Stars could only hold out for a 0-0 draw against Bafana Bafana in Dubai, UAE.

Worryingly, Ghana are set to go into their Afcon adventure without having scored in any of their preparatory games, having lost 1-0 to Namibia in their first warm-up tie.

Below are some social media reactions after Saturday's disappointment:

