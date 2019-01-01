Worried Ghanaians react to Africa Cup of Nations warm-up draw with South Africa

Many took to Twitter to express concern about the Black Stars' readiness for the continental championship following Saturday's result

There was a big sense of disappointment among Ghanaians following the Black Stars' stalemate with in a pre- (Afcon) fixture on Saturday.

Their last test game before heading for the June 21-July 19 continental championship where they have been drawn against , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage, the Black Stars could only hold out for a 0-0 draw against Bafana Bafana in Dubai, .

Worryingly, are set to go into their Afcon adventure without having scored in any of their preparatory games, having lost 1-0 to Namibia in their first warm-up tie.

Below are some social media reactions after Saturday's disappointment:

Two friendlies and no goal. Hmm — Delalorm S Semabia (@Delalorm) June 15, 2019

180 minutes the Black Stars haven't scored a single goal against Namibia and South Africa opposition



Let's reduce the pressure and expectations — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) June 15, 2019

No surprise we can't score goals 😂

Our starting strikers don't have a combined 10 between them — Roc-A-Fella (@Akuamoah_) June 15, 2019

Ghana 0-0 South Africa



No goals in the two Pre-AFCON friendlies for Kwesi Appiah’s boys. — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) June 15, 2019

So Black Stars couldn't score a goal against South Africa? — Pharmily (@Dahumano) June 15, 2019

Black Stars won’t even make it through the group stages mpo...



Feel free to insult me now & share my post later#WeAreNotReadyForAfcon2019 — Peter Squire (@niisaitomaroma) June 15, 2019

Two games no goal.Very much expected considering who we have upfront. Ei Ghana Black Stars asem b3n kraa nie🤦🏽‍♀️. — Peggy Meredith (@PeggyMeredith_k) June 15, 2019

I'm personally happy for the distrust people have in the #Blackstars at the moment.

This will push us more to greater heights.#AFCON2019 is ours @ghanafaofficial — #Квеси Лайв (@Kwesi_live) June 15, 2019