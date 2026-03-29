World Cup play-offs, finals: bookmakers have Montella’s Turkey as favourites to qualify, with Sweden and Denmark also among the favourites

Apart from Italy, Turkey are the clear favourites to win the World Cup qualifying play-off final. That’s according to the bookmakers, who consider Vincenzo Montella’s side – fresh from their narrow victory over Romania – to be clear favourites in their away match against Kosovo. Turkey’s progression to the next round is priced at 1.42 on Goldbet and Better, whilst the odds for the team led by German coach Foda stand at 2.80. Kosovo has home advantage and is on a six-match winning streak, but Montella has a quality squad featuring players such as Yildiz, Calhanoglu and Guler and can impose his superior technical prowess. Sweden, who host Poland, could also secure a place in the USA-Mexico-Canada tournament. In Solna, it will be a showdown between Gyokeres (three goals against Ukraine in the semi-final) and Lewandowski (who scored alongside Zielinski against Albania): the experts are backing the hosts, despite the injury absences of Isaak and Kulusevski. Odds of 1.57 are set for them to progress, while Poland’s stand at 2.35. The final play-off match pits the Czech Republic against Denmark. The home side are coming off a thrilling victory (on penalties after coming back from an initial 0-2 deficit) against Ireland, whilst Riemer’s side thrashed North Macedonia. There will be plenty of Italian talent on the pitch: Schick (formerly of Sampdoria and Roma) on one side, Hojlund (Napoli), Isaksen (Lazio) and Nelsson (Verona) on the other. The balance tips in Denmark’s favour, with the national team priced at 1.60 in the head-to-head. The Czechs, meanwhile, are priced at 2.30 times the stake.



