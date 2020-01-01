World Cup: Kenya drawn to face neighbors Uganda and Rwanda

The Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group E of the Africa qualifiers for the competition set to be held in Qatar

’s Harambee Stars will face neighbours in the African qualifiers for the Fifa 2020 World Cup.

The draw for the competition was held on Tuesday in Cairo, with Kenya also being handed Mali, and Rwanda in Group E.

Harambee Stars under coach Francis Kimanzi will be seeking to reach the World Cup final for the first time in history and have been drawn against two of their Cecafa rivals.

Ahead of the draw, Kimanzi told Goal he was ready to face any team in the competition.

“It is a draw like any other and we don’t fear the teams in the draw, we are ready to be drawn against anyone,” Kimanzi told Goal.

His Ugandan counterpart, Johnny McKinstry also stated they are ready to face any team as they want to make sure they make it to the final to be staged in .

“We are looking forward to draw, and particularly that the roadmap for qualification to 2022 will now be clearly laid out in front of us,” McKinstry told Goal.

“Last time out, Uganda finished 2nd in a group containing , , and Congo; including defeating group winners Egypt 1-0 in Kampala.

“As such, we go into this qualifying campaign confident that we can compete with the very best teams in Africa, and that with good planning and preparation can realistically."

To advance to the finals knockout round which will involve 10 teams, Kenya have to finish top of the group. The winners of the final two-legged round will qualify for the World Cup to be held in Qatar.

No team from the East African region has ever qualified for the World Cup and both Kenya and Uganda will be leading the way this time for the elusive slot.