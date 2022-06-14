World Cup 2026 host cities: Stadium venues listed for FIFA tournament in United States, Canada & Mexico

AT&T Stadium Dallas
Once Qatar 2022 comes to a close, attention will immediately switch to the next hosting of a flagship event in North and Central America

The United States, Canada and Mexico will split hosting duties at World Cup 2026, with 16 venues set to provide the backdrop to star-studded fixtures as FIFA’s flagship event heads back to the Americas for the first time since 1994.

The USA put on the grandest of shows back then, while neighbours in Mexico have previously staged a global gathering on two previous occasions – in 1970 and 1986.

Canada is now joining the party, as part of a triple venture, with an initial list of 43 prospective stadiums across 41 cities being slowly whittled down to a final list of 23. Who is getting the nod across North and Central America? GOAL takes a look…

World Cup 2026 host cities and stadium venues

FIFA will, as the World Cup finals are expanded to 48 teams and 80 games from 2026, release a definitive list of host cities and stadium venues on Thursday June 16.

United States

Rose Bowl 1994 World Cup final
The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California played host to the World Cup final in 1994, as Brazil edged out Italy on penalties, and will form part of FIFA’s plans once again alongside billion-dollar structures such as AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

City

Stadium

Capacity

Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

71,000

Boston

Gillette Stadium

68,756

Cincinnati

Paul Brown Stadium

65,790

Dallas

AT&T Stadium

80,000

Denver

Mile High

76,125

Houston

NRG Stadium

71,500

Kansas City

Arrowhead Stadium

76,416

Los Angeles

Rose Bowl Stadium or SoFi Stadium

90,888/70,200

Miami

Hard Rock Stadium

65,326

Nashville

Nissan Stadium

68,798

New York/New Jersey

MetLife Stadium

82,500

Orlando

Camping World Stadium

65,000

Philadelphia

Lincoln Financial Field

69,796

San Francisco/Bay Area

Levi’s Stadium

68,500

Seattle

Lumen Field

72,000

Washington, D.C./Baltimore

M&T Bank Stadium

71,008

Canada

BC Place 2015 Women
BC Place in Vancouver has figured prominently in World Cup events before, after playing host to the women’s final in 2015, but only came back into the reckoning in March 2022 as Montreal pulled out of the running.

City

Stadium

Capacity

Edmonton

Commonwealth Stadium

56,302

Toronto

BMO Field

30,000

Vancouver

BC Place

54,500

Mexico

Azteca Stadium 1986 World Cup
The Azteca Stadium has already seen Brazil and Argentina icons Pele and Diego Maradona savour World Cup glory in legendary surroundings and could complete a notable hat-trick if it is awarded final hosting duties once again.

City

Stadium

Capacity

Guadalajara

Estadio Akron

46,232

Mexico City

Azteca Stadium

81,070

Monterrey

Estadio BBVA

51,348