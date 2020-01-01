World Cup 2022: Sudan aim to reach the final round of qualifiers - Ramadan Agab

The midfielder accepts that the Falcons of Jediane are in a tough group to qualify for Qatar 2022, however, they are ready for the task

Ramadan Agab says Sudan are ready to challenge , Guinea and Guinea-Bissau for a place in the third round of Caf’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification.

The Falcons of Jediane silenced Chad 3-1 over two legs in the first round to get a difficult Group I draw.

Agab scored a hat-trick against the Chadians in the first leg played in N'Djamena’s Stade Omnisports Idriss Mahamat Ouya.

More teams

And having failed to get beyond the second round of African qualifiers for 2018 after losing home and away to Zambia, they are hoping to do better this time on the road to .

"We have sufficient time to prepare, but our programme must match our ambitions,” Agab told the Fifa website.

“You have to prepare well for these qualifiers, and I believe that, if the circumstances are right, we’ll have a better chance of reaching the final round.

"The Sudanese fans get behind us by coming to the stadium in their thousands. They always support us and believe in us, and we want to fulfil their ambitions.

Article continues below

“We need to win on home soil and obtain good results in our away games. This will boost our confidence to continue a campaign we expect to be very difficult, but we’re ready for the challenge."

The third round will see 10 group winners from the second round drawn into five home-and-away ties, with the winners of each tie advancing to the 2022 World Cup.