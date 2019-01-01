World Cup

World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India's record against Group E opponents

AIFF Media
The Blue Tigers have been drawn against Bangladesh, Oman, Afghanistan and Qatar in the second round of the Asian qualifiers...

The Indian national team are to embark on the round 2 qualification of the 2022 FIFA World Cup from Group E from 5 September 2019. It is set to be a joint preliminary qualification for the 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian Cup as well.

Igor Stimac's side have been drawn alongside Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Group E of the Asian Qualifiers in the draw held in Malaysia on Wednesday.

Here, Goal takes a look at how India has fared against their group opponents in the past.
 

v Oman 

Sunil Chhetri India Oman WC Qualification Asia 06112015

Games won: 1
Games drawn: 3
Games lost: 4
 
Date Match Result Score Competition
4 Aug 1991 Oman v India D 1-1 Olympics
21 Sep 1994 Oman v India W 1-4 Independence
31 Mar 2004 India v Oman L 1-5 FIFA World Cup
17 Nov 2004 Oman v India D 0-0 FIFA World Cup
23 Feb 2012 Oman v India L 5-1 International Friendly
11 Jun 2015 India v Oman L 1-2 FIFA World Cup
13 Oct 2015 Oman v India L 3-0 FIFA World Cup
27 Dec 2018 India v Oman D 0-0 International Friendly

India's best result in all of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers was a draw against Oman, way back in 2004. Their 2018 World Cup qualifiers under former coach Stephen Constantine who was in his second stint with the Blue Tigers both ended in defeats. The practice match ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup was one of the most positive results in recent times.
 

v Qatar 

Qatar Asian Cup 2019

Games won: 1
Games drawn: 0
Games lost: 1
 
Date Match Result Score Competition
27 Sep 1996 Qatar v India L 6-0 FIFA World Cup
17 Jul 2011 Qatar v India W 1-2 International Friendly

After their practice match that was supposed to be held in December 2010 as part of their preparations for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup was called off, India faced Qatar in another practice game in the following year to prepare for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri contributed by scoring the opener from the spot and former international Sushil Singh scored the eventual winner. 
 

v Bangladesh 

India vs Bangladesh International Freindly

Games won: 15
Games drawn: 11
Games lost: 2
 
Date Match Result Score Competition
14 Dec 1978 India v Bangladesh W 3-0 Asian Games
21 Nov 1982 India v Bangladesh W 2-0 Asian Games
30 Mar 1985 Bangladesh v India W 1-2 FIFA World Cup qualifier
12 Apr 1985 India v Bangladesh W 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifier
25 Dec 1985 Bangladesh v India W 1-1 (4-1 p) South Asian Games
6 Feb 1988 Bangladesh v India D 0-0 AFC Asian Cup
15 Jun 1988 India v Bangladesh D 0-0 AFC Asian Cup
23 Oct 1989 Bangladesh v India D 1-1 South Asian Games
26 Dec 1991 Bangladesh v India L 2-1 South Asian Games
14 Sep 1994 India v Bangladesh W 4-2 Independence
31 Mar 1995 Bangladesh v India W 0-0 (4-2 p) SAFF Championship
27 Dec 1995 India v Bangladesh W 1-0 International Friendly
7 Sep 1997 India v Bangladesh W 3-0 SAFF Championship
15 Oct 1998 India v Bangladesh D 0-0 South Asian Nations Cup
22 Apr 1999 India v Bangladesh D 0-0 SAFF Championship
1 May 1999 India v Bangladesh W 2-0 SAFF Championship
2 Oct 1999 India v Bangladesh L 0-1 South Asian Games
28 Nov 1999 India v Bangladesh D 2-2 AFC Asian Cup
2 May 2000 India v Bangladesh D 1-1 Golden Jubilee Tournament
29 Jul 2000 India v Bangladesh W 1-0 International Friendly
27 Sep 2002 India v Bangladesh W 3-0 Asian Games
18 Jan 2003 Bangladesh v India D 1-1 SAFF Championship
12 Dec 2005 India v Bangladesh D 1-1 SAFF Championship
17 Dec 2005 India v Bangladesh W 2-0 SAFF Championship
20 Aug 2007 India v Bangladesh W 1-0 Nehru Cup
11 Dec 2009 Bangladesh v India W 0-1 SAFF Championship
3 Sep 2013 Bangladesh v India D 1-1 SAFF Championship
5 Mar 2014 India v Bangladesh D 2-2 International Friendly

The two SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) nations faced each other mostly in the SAFF Championship wherein India have an unbeaten record against Bangladesh. In fact, India has not faced a defeat in the last decade since their solitary goal defeat in the South Asian Games. Among World Cup qualification matches between the two countries in 1985, the Indian national team recorded 2-1 victories in both legs.
 

v Afghanistan 

India Afghanistan SAFF Cup 2015

Games won: 7
Games drawn: 2
Games lost: 1
   
Date Match Result Score Competition
7 Mar 1951 India v Afghanistan W 3-0 Asian Games
27 Aug 1959 Afghanistan v India W 2-5 Olympics
24 Jul 1976 Afghanistan v India D 1-1 International Friendly
12 Jan 2003 Afghanistan v India W 0-4 SAFF Championship
30 Jul 2008 India v Afghanistan W 1-0 AFC Challenge Cup
5 Dec 2009 India v Afghanistan W 1-0 SAFF Championship
3 Dec 2011 India v Afghanistan D 1-1 SAFF Championship
11 Dec 2011 India v Afghanistan W 4-0 SAFF Championship
11 Sep 2013 Afghanistan v India L 2-0 SAFF Championship
3 Jan 2016 India v Afghanistan W 2-1 (a.e.t.) SAFF Championship

Like Bangladesh, Afghanistan has also faced India mostly in the SAFF Championship - thrice (2011, 2013 and 2016) in the title deciding clash of the competition and winning one of them. This will be the first time India and Afghanistan will be involved in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.
 

2022 World Cup Asian Qualifiers round 2 fixtures:

Date Home Away
5 September 2019 India Oman
9 September 2019 Qatar India
15 October 2019 India Bangladesh
14 November 2019 Afghanistan India
19 Novermber 2019 Oman India
26 March 2020 India Qatar
4 June 2020 Bangladesh India
9 June 2020 India Afghanistan
  

