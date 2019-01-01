World Cup 2022 qualifiers: India coach Igor Stimac unhappy with the first 45 minutes against Bangladesh

The Croatian explained the reasons as to why India failed to get a positive result against Bangladesh…

picked their second point in the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 qualifiers as they eked out a 1-1 draw against Bangaldesh on Tuesday evening at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.



The home side were coming into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw against and 2-1 defeat to Oman. The fans thronged to the stadium in numbers expecting to clinch three points against Bangladesh, who are ranked 187 in the world – placed 83 spots below India.

Coach Igor Stimac pointed that India’s failure to convert the opportunities that fell their way was the primary reason they couldn’t win the tie. He also mentioned that conceding a ‘silly’ goal in the first half where there was a lack of communication between goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Rahul Bheke could have been avoided.

“I think the game was an exciting one. It was one which everyone could enjoy the beauty of it however, we couldn’t get a result in the end. We pushed right until the end, we created enough chances to win the game but our scoring wasn’t good enough. Their goalkeeper, who was in my opinion the man of the match, was a reason and our lack of capability for finishing chances was a reason we couldn’t win today.



“We knew Bangladesh would get a few chances because when you play so high up, you will face problems in the game. We faced that and we conceded a very silly goal. When you concede goals like that, you cannot expect to win the game. You could see that India is playing different football, we’re trying to play more technically but there’s still much work to do. We must stay confident and optimistic for the games coming ahead,” he explained.

India’s best chance in the opening 45 minutes came through Manvir Singh whose header from a Bheke throw-in hit the woodwork. India survived early in the game when Bheke’s foul in the very first minute could have handed Bangladesh a penalty which luckily for India, the referee didn’t spot.

Not just their failure to create chances in the first half, India’s passing was slow and sloppy.

“I’m not happy with the first 45 minutes. I told our players before the game that when you play against a team like Bangladesh, who will defend with at least nine players who are compact, our passing must be quicker from the back. For some reason, our defenders weren’t doing that when it came to passing quickly from the back. They kept the ball for a long time and that isn’t acceptable,” said Stimac.

More to follow