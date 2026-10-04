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France v Italy - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD3Getty Images Sport
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Wonderful inspiration: Rayan Cherki responds to rumours of a dispute with Olise

France vs Belgium
France
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
R. Cherki
M. Olise
France
Belgium

What did the Manchester City star say?

Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki has hit back at rumours of a bust-up with France team-mate Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich star, ahead of tomorrow's clash with Belgium on Monday evening, which closes out the current international break.

France played three times during this break. They beat Turkey (1-0) and Belgium (1-0), then drew 1-1 with Italy.

A report in French newspaper "L'Équipe" caused a major stir on Sunday, claiming a dispute had flared between Cherki and Olise and suggesting the Bayern Munich star did not always grasp the Manchester City man's stance. 

Cherki wasted no time shutting the story down on social media.

Writing on his personal "X" account, the 23-year-old posted: "Just another fabrication.. what wonderful inspiration!".



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