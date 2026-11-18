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One piece of news has upset the plans of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone ahead of the toughest test in La Liga. The star who terrified Barcelona last season will not be at the Camp Nou, with a serious knee injury ruling him out of the eagerly awaited clash.

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Barcelona have received an unexpected lift ahead of one of their toughest games before the Christmas break. Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman is confirmed to miss the meeting between the two sides on 2 December, at least barring a major surprise.

The Nigerian has a severe knee sprain that could keep him out for several weeks. That rules him out of the Camp Nou showdown both sets of fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Atletico Madrid have officially confirmed the forward's severe knee sprain but declined to put a timeframe on his recovery. What was described in Nigeria as "minor discomfort" could mean he misses the rest of 2026's matches, according to Spanish newspaper "Sport".

The newspaper points out that Lookman's return will depend on how the injury develops over the coming weeks. It doesn't look minor, though, and that's bad news for Diego Simeone's coaching staff.

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Without Lookman at the Camp Nou, Atletico's attack is clearly weaker. For Han Flick's side, the news matters all the more with the fixture so close.

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Barcelona host Diego Simeone's side at the Camp Nou in a match rescheduled so both clubs could take part in the Spanish Super Cup in Istanbul in February.

Barcelona's players will get the chance to prove themselves against one of their direct La Liga rivals. It won't be easy, especially against a team that knows how to handle big games.

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The congested schedule will take some of the edge off the game. Both teams play eight matches in less than a month, with Champions League and league fixtures in between.

It'll be a passionate, tense encounter, but neither side can afford to go all out and risk losing another star for longer than necessary. Unless it's absolutely essential, Lookman won't be available to face Barcelona.

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Lookman's form has clearly dipped since he joined Atletico Madrid from Atalanta last winter. The winger arrived in Madrid eager to prove himself and did exactly that in his early matches, particularly in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, where he faced Barcelona and shone.

Atletico Madrid knocked Flick's side out of both competitions last year. Lookman scored in the decisive 4-0 defeat at the Riyadh stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

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Then came the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Atletico were struggling and lost 0-1 at home, but went through 2-1 on aggregate, and the Nigerian scored again to confirm himself as a real nemesis for Barcelona.

Nobody enjoys seeing players injured, and Flick can hardly be called happy, since Barcelona surely want to beat the best possible Atletico side. Still, Lookman being ruled out of the 2 December match comes as a major relief for Barcelona.