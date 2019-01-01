Wolves star Jimenez sends Liverpool warning after Man City victory

The Mexican forward is eyeing a win at Anfield for the Wanderers after their triumph against Manchester City at Molineux

Raul Jimenez hopes Wolves can repeat their upset win over when they visit on Sunday.

Wolves stunned City 3-2 in the Premier League on Friday, denting the champions' title chances while moving up to fifth in the table.

Jimenez, who scored the equaliser as Wolves came from 2-0 down, hopes his team can deliver again when they make the trip to Anfield.

"Why not?" the forward said, via the club's website, about repeating the result.

"It will be a tough game, but we know that."

Trailing 2-0 and playing against 10 men, Wolves scored through Adama Traore before Jimenez's equaliser and Matt Doherty's 89th-minute winner.

Our first double of the season. And what a way to do it.



pic.twitter.com/nxfeXtFguX — Wolves (@Wolves) December 27, 2019

Jimenez praised his team, who also recorded a 2-0 win over City in October.

"It's never easy to come back from two goals, especially against a team like Manchester City," he said.

"It's difficult, but with our heart and our football, we knew this was a very good opportunity for us to win this game.

"It wasn't a perfect match, but we played very well against a very good team in Manchester City. It's difficult to win or even draw against them, but we've won both games.

"So, we are very excited, very happy, and we will enjoy this."

Wolves are now only two points behind fourth-placed , who will also be in action on Sunday when they make the short trip to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will then prepare for a New Year's Day meeting with , four days before facing off against in the third round of the .