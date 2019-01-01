Wolverhampton Wanderers player Traore stars in Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week
Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back Adama Traore has been included in Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week.
The Spanish-born Malian scored both goals in their 2-0 victory against Pep Guardiola’s men in Sunday’s Premier League game.
The victory ensured Nuno Espirito Santo’s men climb into 11th spot in the league table with 10 points from eight games.
On the back of the five-star displays from the wingback, Newcastle United legend Shearer has picked him as one of the best performers in the week under review.
Traore will hope to maintain his outstanding form in their next Premier League game against Southampton on October 19.