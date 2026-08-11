Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Without a minute played: how did Al-Qadsiah earn 5 million euros from an obscure Ghanaian player?

Transfers
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
J. Afriyie
Genk
Saudi Arabia
Ghana
Belgium

The Saudi club continues its strong investments

Saudi club Al-Qadsiah have turned a tidy profit in the space of just 18 months, all thanks to an obscure Ghanaian player who has never kicked a ball for them.

Rewind to the winter of 2025. Al-Qadsiah signed 18-year-old Ghanaian striker Jerry Afriyie from Thoughts, a Ghanaian second division side, for less than one million euros.

Just two days later, the club shipped Afriyie out on loan to Spanish side Deportivo Lugo until the end of last season.

He returned but never featured for Al-Qadsiah. Instead, the Saudi club loaned him out again, this time to Belgian club La Louvière for a full campaign.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Al-Qadsiah agreed to sell Afriyie permanently to Belgian club Genk during the current summer window for six million euros.

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
First Division A
Genk crest
Genk
GNK
Westerlo crest
Westerlo
WES

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

The move follows an impressive season for the 19-year-old in the Belgian league, where he made 25 appearances for La Louvière, scoring five goals and providing a single assist.

Do the maths and Al-Qadsiah have banked five million euros from Afriyie, roughly 21 million Saudi riyals, in just a year and a half. The young Ghanaian never played a single minute for them.

It is a familiar trick. Al-Qadsiah sold Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Fernández to Bayer Leverkusen last summer for 25 million euros, a year after landing him from Boca Juniors for less than 19 million.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google