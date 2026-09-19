Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Kasimpasa SK v Trabzonspor - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

With video: Salah rediscovers his sparkle and shakes the throne of Galatasaray

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray
Trabzonspor
Galatasaray
Super Lig
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

Egypt's Mohamed Salah caught fire in front of goal for Trabzonspor as they hosted Galatasaray in the standout fixture of the Turkish Super League's seventh round on Saturday evening.

The Egyptian Pharaoh wasted no time. Breaking away on the counter in the fourth minute, Salah carried the ball from inside his own half, raced clear one-on-one with goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and slotted home.

Trabzonspor match tickets in the Turkish LeagueBuy your ticket now!

By the 39th minute, Salah had turned provider, teeing up Nuh Saviolo for the hosts' second.

Salah struck again in the 44th minute for his personal double and Trabzonspor's third, finishing off a fine pass from Francolino to send the sides in at the break with the home side 3-0 up.

Super Lig
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS

That took Salah to six goals in the Turkish League with Trabzonspor, following strikes against Amed Sportif and Genclerbirligi and a brace against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trabzonspor are chasing a first win under new German coach Thomas Reis. Galatasaray, meanwhile, want three points to keep their grip on sole leadership of the table.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google