Barcelona thumped Rayo Vallecano 5-2 on Monday in the third round of the Spanish league.

The visitors made a fierce start and piled the pressure on, with Sergio Camello firing them ahead in the 12th minute.

Barcelona hit back in a flash. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha struck in the 19th and 21st minutes to turn the game on its head.

Anthony Gordon fashioned the third in the 51st minute. His low cross into the box caught out Rayo's Lejeune, who tried to clear only to bundle the ball into his own net.

Back came Rayo through Camello in the 59th minute. A corner from the right picked out the striker, who rose highest and buried a superb header past Joan Garcia.





Raphinha was back in the spotlight in the 71st minute. He latched onto a wonderful backheel from Gordon and steered a low shot into the net.

The fifth arrived in the 90th minute. Yamal collected a pass from Karim Adeyemi outside the box and drilled a well-placed low effort into the corner.

Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim made his La Liga bow for Barcelona in this one, coming on for Raphinha in the 85th minute.

Barca now sit level at the top with Real Madrid on 9 points, ahead only on goal difference.



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