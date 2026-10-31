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AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

With the killer blow: Amine Adli makes his first mark in the Premier League this season

AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United
AFC Bournemouth
Leeds United
Premier League
A. Adli
Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth
Sparta Prague
Europa League
England
Morocco
Czechia

Adli ends Leeds' hopes

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Amine Adli put the gloss on Bournemouth's win over Leeds United. The Morocco star struck in the 90+5th minute to seal a 2-0 victory for the hosts on Saturday in the ninth round of the English Premier League.

Evanilson had broken the deadlock in the 31st minute. The Brazilian pounced on a Leeds error as goalkeeper James Trafford took a goal kick, with the ball falling to Justin Kluivert, who teed up Evanilson to finish with ease.

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05 Nov 2026

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Leeds pushed to find a way back, but Bournemouth held firm. Adli, who had come on as a substitute in the 88th minute, landed the knockout blow in the dying moments.

That goal took Amine Adli's tally to three with Bournemouth across all competitions this season. He had already found the net against Milan in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the English League Cup before striking against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Victory kept Bournemouth's fine run going. It was their sixth win in a row across all competitions without conceding a single goal, lifting them to 12 points and seventh in the Premier League table. Leeds, meanwhile, stayed frozen on 11 points in ninth.

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