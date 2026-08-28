Barcelona and Atletico Madrid remain locked in a war of words over Argentine striker Julian Alvarez. The Catalan club won't budge on their desire to sign him. Atletico won't even come to the table.

According to Spanish newspaper "El Pais", Raphinha is proving coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco right. The pair had agreed that if neither Alvarez nor Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez arrived, no striker on the market would better the forwards already in Barcelona's squad.

Read also

By video: the referee of the Barcelona and Bilbao match expresses his admiration for Raphinha's moustache!

By video: Barcelona fans erupt at the Camp Nou against the Elche incident

They pushed for Alvarez, and they still are, to the point of angering Atletico Madrid. Deco's tentative enquiry to Inter over Lautaro Martinez quickly convinced the sporting director that hunting targets in Milan was impossible.

Flick and Deco weren't worried, though. Or at least not much. Raphinha lined up as an out-and-out striker in Barcelona's opener against Elche and scored twice, then did it again against Athletic Bilbao and found the net once more.

Flick said of the Brazilian international: "I do not care in which position Raphinha plays, what matters to me is what he shows on the pitch. The fans connect with him and with the team. We have a great atmosphere, and that is the most important thing. What matters is how the press begins."

It looks like Barcelona won't land Alvarez. Flick refused to be drawn on it: "I do not want to comment on matters of this kind. We won our second match in a row, and that is what matters to me."

Without Julian, Barcelona's summer deal is Rodri, applauded by the crowd yesterday at the Camp Nou, according to "El Pais".

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.