With the approval of UEFA and Jesus: Portugal prepare a surprise for Cristiano Ronaldo

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Portugal are preparing to pay an exceptional tribute to their former captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the clash with Denmark tomorrow, Saturday evening, in the fifth round of Group 4 fixtures in League A of the UEFA Nations League.

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Portugal are preparing an exceptional tribute to their former captain Cristiano Ronaldo during Saturday evening's clash with Denmark in the fifth round of Group Four fixtures in League A of the UEFA Nations League.

According to Portuguese newspaper "A Bola", every Portugal player will walk out before the match wearing the famous number 7 shirt associated with Ronaldo. It is an unprecedented tribute celebrating the historic star's legacy with his national team.

The federation reached the decision during a meeting on Thursday that brought together Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença, coach Jorge Jesus and three current national team leaders: Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.

At the heart of the initiative lies the aim to immortalise Ronaldo's journey with Portugal, which began with his first international appearance in August 2003 and ran until his recent announcement that his international career was over.

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Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football last week, following his historic rival Lionel Messi, who had stepped away around a month earlier.

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Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

He drew the curtain after 23 years, his decision coming in the wake of a major crisis with coach Jorge Jesus.

Another tribute in the 7th minute

The tribute will go beyond the number 7 shirts. The clash with Denmark will also see a symbolic pause in the seventh minute, a moment for the fans in the stands of the "Pedreira" stadium to join the celebration of Portugal's former captain.

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UEFA had already approved both initiatives, paving the way for their implementation at the Braga Municipal Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ronaldo's private room remains vacant

At the Portuguese Federation's headquarters in the City of Football, officials also decided to keep Ronaldo's usual room in the "players' house" empty throughout the national team's first camp since the Al-Nassr star announced the end of his international journey.

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It all forms part of a wider set of gestures the federation and national team want to carry out to honour Ronaldo after more than 23 years in the Portugal shirt, a spell during which he became the all-time top scorer and captain of one of the most successful generations in the history of Portuguese football.

His former teammate responds to the accusations

On another note, Adrien Silva, the former Portugal midfield star, responded to accusations of arrogance directed at Cristiano Ronaldo, the recently retired team legend.

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Silva said, in an interview with Koora to be published later, that Ronaldo possesses real confidence and ambition, but some interpreted that as arrogance.

Asked whether the world had misunderstood Ronaldo because of his great self-confidence and emotional reactions, he responded: "Sometimes, his immense self-confidence is misinterpreted. Anyone who competes at the highest level needs to believe in himself unconditionally."

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The 37-year-old added: "What some described as arrogance was nothing but real ambition and the natural frustration of someone who hates losing."