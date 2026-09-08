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Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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With memories of Al-Hilal: Al-Qadsiah revives Al-Ahli's dark history in the Saudi league

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal
Saudi Arabia

"Al-Raqi" in a difficult position

Al-Qadsiah dragged their opponents Al-Ahli back into a dark chapter of their history in the Saudi Roshn League, and it took just one half to do it.

Al-Ahli travelled to face Al-Qadsiah today, Tuesday, at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Three goals to nil at the break. Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders grabbed two of them, with right-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat adding the third.

يمكنكم مناقشة الموضوعات والأخبار بشكل أعمق في منتديات كووورة

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Opta's numbers tell the story. This was only the fourth time Al-Ahli have trailed by three goals at the break since the professional era began in the Roshn League at the start of the 2008-2009 season.

Al-Hilal were the last team to manage it, in last season's Roshn League, when they led Al-Ahli by three goals to nil in the first half of the third round. Al-Raqi hit back to draw 3-3 before the final whistle.

Before Al-Hilal, only Al-Raed and Al-Taawoun had built a three-goal lead over Al-Ahli by the break in Roshn League history. That makes Al-Qadsiah the fourth club to do so.

The signs are ominous. Al-Qadsiah have won all seven of their matches in which they led by three goals or more at half-time across their history in the Saudi League.

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