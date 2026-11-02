According to the report, Juventus, where Germany striker Nick Woltemade has played on loan since the summer, and Tottenham Hotspur are the biggest names among the numerous clubs reportedly interested in the 23-year-old.

Exactly two years ago today, Ebnoutalib played 74 minutes for FC Gießen in a 3-0 defeat to FSV Frankfurt in the Regionalliga Südwest. He moved to SV Elversberg for €50,000 at the start of 2025, then played 42 minutes across four second-division matches and two minutes across two brief appearances in the Bundesliga promotion play-offs.

Since then, the Frankfurt native's rise has been rapid. After an outstanding half-season with Elversberg, Eintracht signed him for €8 million in the winter. His market value rose by almost 16,000 per cent over twelve months.

An injury in his second game for Eintracht slowed the striker's rise. He had scored his first Bundesliga goal on his debut against Borussia Dortmund (3-3).

Next matches SCP Bundesliga 09:30 SGE

Younes Ebnoutalib makes Germany debut under Jürgen Klopp

After recovering from a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee, the 23-year-old kept climbing. His first two appearances for Germany under head coach Jürgen Klopp in the Nations League mark the high point so far. With six goals and one assist, Ebnoutalib is currently one of the Bundesliga's top strikers.

He now looks set for a substantial salary adjustment to his contract, which runs until 2031. Executive board member for sport Markus Krösche was originally due to hold the talks, but following his departure, they now fall to Joti Chatzialexiou, who will begin working for Eintracht in February.