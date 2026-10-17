Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Translated by

With his first goal: Rodrigo leads Barcelona to shatter their record in the Spanish league

Real Betis vs Barcelona
Real Betis
Barcelona
LaLiga
Spain

The Spanish midfielder shines

Rodrigo's first goal for Barcelona dragged a 76-year-old La Liga record back into the light, one the Catalans had set themselves.

Barcelona travelled to the Benito Villamarin on Saturday to face Real Betis in the ninth round of La Liga.

On 41 minutes, Rodrigo made it 2-0, heading home a Fermin Lopez corner.

That was the Spanish midfielder's first for the club since arriving from Manchester City in the last summer transfer window, and it came in his tenth appearance.

It was also Barcelona's 36th goal of this La Liga campaign, in only their ninth match. Four a game.

Stats du Foot report that Barcelona are the first side in La Liga history to reach 36 goals or more after nine rounds since they managed 37 in the 1950-1951 season.

Barcelona had also won all eight of their previous league games. Beat Betis and they become the first club to win their opening nine since Real Madrid in 1968-1969.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google