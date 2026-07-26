With Henry's participation: Cristiano turns into an "actor and producer" in a huge dramatic production

A stunning surprise emerged on Sunday concerning Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Saudi side Al-Nassr.

According to "The Sun", the legendary striker will produce and star in a huge drama series about British football.

Filming of the series, titled "The Early Days", has already begun. The 41-year-old former Manchester United star will appear in it and serve as executive producer.

His former Arsenal rival, Thierry Henry, aged 48, will also take part in the project, an informed source revealed.

The sources said: "This is likely to lead to a bidding war between streaming platforms. The high standing of the figures behind this work, not to mention the cast, means it is a prestigious project, albeit a surprising one for Ronaldo as he moves into the drama business."

The film tells the fictional story of a prominent football agent named Stanley Dalton, played by Damian Lewis, aged 55.

It draws on a concept created by one of the series' other executive producers, the real-life agent Darren Dean, 52, who is represented by Henry.

An informed source added: "After the World Cup, there is renewed international interest, especially in the United States, in British football."

He continued: "It is a phenomenon that has been developing for a while with programmes like Ted Lasso. But this is not a comedy series, it is definitely a drama, with some comedic elements, and it is backed by some big names."

The new UR•Marv studios will produce the series. Ronaldo runs the outfit alongside prominent director Matthew Vaughn, and the cast also features British rapper Dave and newcomer Carlotta Bennett.

Cameras recently caught Henry at work on the first day of shooting at the ground of Barnet FC, in north-west London.

Vaughn founded the company earlier this year with a mission to bring about a radical change in the "traditional" film industry market.

He said at the time: "Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to making inspiring films with him."

Ronaldo said: "This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look forward to new adventures."

Followed by more than a billion people on social media, the great player scored three goals for Portugal at the World Cup.