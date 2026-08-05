With consequences for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich? Mega transfer in the Premier League close to completion

According to consistent reports from, among others, Sky and The Athletic, the 28-year-old midfielder is joining the Gunners for €87.5 million. That would make Guimaraes the second-most expensive signing in Arsenal's history, behind Declan Rice, who arrived from West Ham United in 2023 for €117 million. The two could form a midfield duo.

For Newcastle, it would be the third high-profile departure this summer. Sandro Tonali moved to Tottenham Hotspur for €108 million and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for €80 million. If the Guimaraes transfer goes through, their income would reach €276 million, a figure no club in the world can surpass in this transfer window.

That approach also fuelled the dissatisfaction that led long-serving successful coach Eddie Howe to resign surprisingly recently. The German Matthias Jaissle is set to succeed him. He is currently still working for Al-Ahly in Saudi Arabia, which, like Newcastle, belongs to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF.

Felix Nmecha and Joao Palhinha linked as successors

On the spending side, the Magpies, who have often been generous in recent years, have been comparatively restrained in this transfer period. Newcastle have invested €161 million in mostly young, developable players such as Bazoumana Toure, for €50 million from Hoffenheim, and Aladji Bamba, for €35.5 million from Monaco.

Should Guimaraes leave the club, Newcastle are expected to bring in a replacement in central midfield. Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund is the name being discussed most. According to the French newspaper L'Equipe, the 25-year-old is the preferred solution. Dortmund are reportedly demanding €120 million for Nmecha, who is under contract until 2030. According to ESPN Newcastle are also looking at Joao Palhinha. Bayern Munich are keen to move on the 31-year-old after his loan to Tottenham and are demanding around €25 million.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyon in January 2022 for €50 million. Because of a sell-on clause agreed at the time, around €7.5 million of the transfer fee now agreed is set to go to Lyon. In 195 competitive appearances for Newcastle, Guimaraes recorded 31 goals and 32 assists, and in 2025 he won the League Cup. Most recently, he took part in the World Cup in North America with the Brazil national team.