Lionel Messi keeps finding the net for Inter Miami. Yet the Argentine now sits just 90 minutes away from equalling the worst winless run of his professional career.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Messi has gone four consecutive matches without a win at Inter Miami. Fail to beat Montreal next Saturday, and he will match the bleakest run of his footballing life.

That latest defeat has piled pressure on coach Guillermo Hoyos and left Messi in an unfamiliar spot. The worst run of his career dates back to 2013 at Barcelona, when he went five matches without a single win.

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Hoyos took the blame after Inter Miami's loss to Toronto FC: "Everything that is happening now is my responsibility. What we are going through hurts everyone, and the worry is already there."

Inter Miami found themselves in the same rut earlier in 2025, drawing two and losing two across four winless games. They responded by reeling off five straight victories.

Back in 2013, Messi's Barcelona could not win in five consecutive matches. They drew with Celta Vigo, Paris Saint-Germain twice and Athletic Bilbao, then shipped a 4-0 hammering to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

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