Morocco star Yasser Zabiri struck again on Sunday. The Racing Santander striker found the net against Valencia to take his tally to seven goals in the Spanish league, keeping him firmly in the race for the top scorer award.

Zabiri's goal arrived in the 32nd minute at El Sardinero, where the match finished 2-2.

Dani Raba had put Valencia ahead inside two minutes, only for Zabiri to level after latching onto a through ball from Inigo Vicente.

Ivan Martin then made it 2-1 for Racing in the 47th minute, before David Otorbi hauled Valencia back on terms in the 65th.

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La Liga came back from a long international break without Raphinha, the Barcelona forward and leading scorer with 12 goals, who sat out through injury.

Neither Lamine Yamal nor Kylian Mbappe could close the gap on Raphinha this round. Rayo Vallecano's Sergio Camello didn't get the chance either, with his side's game against Athletic Bilbao suspended. Zabiri took his.

Spanish league top scorers after the eighth round:

Raphinha (Barcelona): 12 goals Yasser Zabiri (Racing Santander): 7 goals Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): 7 goals Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): 7 goals Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano): 7 goals



