Al-Qadsiah are rewriting the history books in the Saudi Roshn League, backed by a run of outstanding results through 2026.

They thrashed hosts Al-Khaleej 5-0 on Friday at Al-Hazem's stadium in Ar Rass, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

According to Opta, the win was Al-Qadsiah's fourth in a row against Al-Qassim teams on the road. That equals the longest such run in their history, set between 2021 and 2025.

The margin told the bigger story. Only three times in their Saudi Roshn League history have Al-Qadsiah won by five goals.

Oddly, two of those three came in 2026. The first arrived last January, a 5-0 demolition of Al-Fayha.

Before this pair of wins, Al-Qadsiah had gone a full 15 years without a five-goal victory in the Roshn League, their last coming in a 6-1 rout of Al-Fateh back in October 2011.

Julian Quinones also made his mark. The Mexico star provided two assists in a single Saudi Roshn League match for the first time in his career.

The emphatic win lifted Al-Qadsiah to 19 points, enough to top the Saudi table for now. They sit one point clear of Al-Hilal and two ahead of Al-Ittihad ahead of their eagerly awaited Clasico.