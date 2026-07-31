Al-Ittihad have edged closer to a stunning coup in the transfer market, moving to bring former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to the Saudi league after his proposed switch to Turkey's Besiktas stalled.

The Egyptian left Liverpool at the end of last season following nine years at Anfield. Since then his name has been linked with several Roshn League clubs, most notably Al-Ittihad, as well as Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Diriyah.

Turkish newspaper "Sabah" has now dropped a fresh bombshell, reporting that Salah has agreed to move to the Roshn League, and Al-Ittihad specifically.

According to the paper, the Saudi club opened talks with the Egyptian star yesterday, Thursday, after his move to Besiktas broke down during the current summer transfer window.

Salah had reached advanced stages in his negotiations with the Turkish club. Talks collapsed recently over disagreements on certain contractual clauses, particularly those concerning his agent Ramy Abbas.

"The Dean" have offered Salah an annual salary worth 25 million dollars, more than Besiktas put on the table. The Egyptian star has agreed, and the newspaper expects the contracts to be signed soon.

Salah has racked up a host of individual and collective honours across his career, particularly at Liverpool. He won the Premier League title twice, along with the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup once each.