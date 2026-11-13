Manchester United have announced the appointment of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as the team's manager, succeeding the departing Michael Carrick, with the new coach set to officially begin his task as of next Wednesday, after the end of his commitment to the two matches of the United States national team during the ongoing international break.
The English club confirmed, in an official statement today, Friday, that they had struck an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation to release Pochettino and his backroom staff from the national team once their commitments end.
United kept the contract details under wraps, but British press reports had earlier indicated the manager would sign a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The club also agreed to pay a £7.4 million release clause to prise the Argentine away from his United States contract.
Pochettino, 54, will take charge of the technical staff for the next match against Liverpool in the Premier League, set for 22 November, once the international break ends.
His arrival may be confirmed, but his work with the United States isn't done yet. Pochettino is expected to lead the team in both CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final legs against Haiti.
That first match takes place on Saturday. The return leg follows on Tuesday, before Pochettino heads for Manchester to begin his new role.
A fourth English experience for Pochettino
The Argentine is renowned for his attacking style built on high pressing and relentless intensity, as well as his knack for forging cohesive teams and sharpening players at an individual level.
Pochettino boasts a rich record across several major European leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009, then moved to Southampton, whom he led to their best Premier League points tally in the club's history at the time, back in 2014.
Tottenham Hotspur stand out as his most notable chapter. Across five full seasons there he turned Spurs into regular contenders for Champions League qualification, reaching the competition in four straight campaigns and leading them to the final for the first time in the club's history in 2019.
In 2021, Pochettino took charge of Paris Saint-Germain, winning the French league, the French Cup and the Champions' Cup before moving to Chelsea in 2023.
His last stint came with the United States national team, who he guided to the last 16 of the World Cup before agreeing to take the reins at Manchester United.
Carrick's start forces Manchester United to change
United dismissed Carrick after a catastrophic start to the season left the club in the relegation zone.
One win in their first 10 Premier League matches, against four defeats, dumped them into one of the bottom three positions.
Even so, United were keen to praise what Carrick gave the team, hailing his status as one of the club's legends, both as a former player and in his recent coaching role.
The club's statement yesterday, Thursday, read: "Michael Carrick is a Manchester United legend, and he will always remain so. As he did when he was a player, he showed the highest levels of dedication and professionalism throughout his return to the club."
It added: "His leadership and achievements during last season will always be valued and cherished."
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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