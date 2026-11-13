Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as the team's manager, succeeding the departing Michael Carrick, with the new coach set to officially begin his task as of next Wednesday, after the end of his commitment to the two matches of the United States national team during the ongoing international break.

Advertisement

The English club confirmed, in an official statement today, Friday, that they had struck an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation to release Pochettino and his backroom staff from the national team once their commitments end.

United kept the contract details under wraps, but British press reports had earlier indicated the manager would sign a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The club also agreed to pay a £7.4 million release clause to prise the Argentine away from his United States contract.

Pochettino, 54, will take charge of the technical staff for the next match against Liverpool in the Premier League, set for 22 November, once the international break ends.

Advertisement Advertisement

His arrival may be confirmed, but his work with the United States isn't done yet. Pochettino is expected to lead the team in both CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final legs against Haiti.

Related Topics

That first match takes place on Saturday. The return leg follows on Tuesday, before Pochettino heads for Manchester to begin his new role.

A fourth English experience for Pochettino

The Argentine is renowned for his attacking style built on high pressing and relentless intensity, as well as his knack for forging cohesive teams and sharpening players at an individual level.

Advertisement

Pochettino boasts a rich record across several major European leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009, then moved to Southampton, whom he led to their best Premier League points tally in the club's history at the time, back in 2014.

Tottenham Hotspur stand out as his most notable chapter. Across five full seasons there he turned Spurs into regular contenders for Champions League qualification, reaching the competition in four straight campaigns and leading them to the final for the first time in the club's history in 2019.

Advertisement

In 2021, Pochettino took charge of Paris Saint-Germain, winning the French league, the French Cup and the Champions' Cup before moving to Chelsea in 2023.

His last stint came with the United States national team, who he guided to the last 16 of the World Cup before agreeing to take the reins at Manchester United.

Advertisement

Carrick's start forces Manchester United to change

United dismissed Carrick after a catastrophic start to the season left the club in the relegation zone.

One win in their first 10 Premier League matches, against four defeats, dumped them into one of the bottom three positions.

Advertisement

Even so, United were keen to praise what Carrick gave the team, hailing his status as one of the club's legends, both as a former player and in his recent coaching role.

The club's statement yesterday, Thursday, read: "Michael Carrick is a Manchester United legend, and he will always remain so. As he did when he was a player, he showed the highest levels of dedication and professionalism throughout his return to the club."

Advertisement

It added: "His leadership and achievements during last season will always be valued and cherished."