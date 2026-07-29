The "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project continues to take shape. Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football, is out to convince FIFA's 211 member associations of the merits of this new commercial structure.

Designed to consolidate some of the world governing body's economic activities, the company aims to draw in private-sector investors while promising to boost the funding earmarked for football's development.

FIFA confirmed in an official statement yesterday, Tuesday, that Infantino intends to sell stakes in the World Cup to private-sector investors in the form of shares.

It's a hugely sensitive move. UEFA have already fired off criticism, warning of a possible gradual dismantling of the World Cup's commercial assets and threatening to boycott the tournament.

According to the latest information from the Politico website, reported by the "Foot Mercato" network, the Thrive Capital fund, led by American businessman Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner and the son-in-law of American President Donald Trump, is looking to form partnerships with sovereign wealth funds, major financial institutions and investors from Europe, Asia and Latin America to build a global and diverse investor base.

FIFA also plan to appoint an interim leader to run the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, which a board of directors will oversee.

Reports suggest Infantino has recorded a video message for the 211 member associations to pitch the proposal to them directly.

Two stages are expected. First, a vote on whether the FIFA Forward Enterprise project goes ahead. Then an individual decision by each member association on whether to join the structure.