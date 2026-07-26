Real Madrid have set their sights on Yan Diomande, ramping up their pursuit of the Ivorian Leipzig star in recent days as they push to get a deal done.

The 19-year-old has no shortage of suitors. Real Madrid lead the chase, but Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in the mix.

Social media has been awash with talk of a switch to the Bernabeu over the past week, and the rumours have set fans off.

Diomande, rather than staying quiet, decided to answer one comment aimed his way himself.

Doubts came thick and fast from content creators. One TikTok user, for instance, took a sharp swipe at whether the Ivorian's level warranted such a hefty fee.

"Now I understand why Real Madrid have not won any title this season," he said in a video. "You let go of Barcola and Olise, then you pay 100 million euros for Yan Diomande. Who is the club's talent scout? Does this player really have the level required for Madrid? They will endure another season without titles."

Diomande hit back quickly, and with a dash of sarcasm. He didn't pick a fight or get riled. He simply reposted the video on his own TikTok account and slapped a thumbs-up emoji on it, a clear sign the criticism hadn't got under his skin.







