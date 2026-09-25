Egypt kicked off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a limp goalless draw against visitors Angola at Cairo International Stadium. The Pharaohs threw away two precious points on home soil in front of their own supporters.

Dominant on the ball, the hosts still couldn't break down a stubborn Angolan defence. It was a night of contentious technical decisions and simmering tension on the touchline.

The referee ruled out a Mostafa "Zizo" strike after the forward turned in one of Egypt's most dangerous attacks, flagging offside in the build-up. A review of his position at the moment the ball was played denied the Pharaohs the lead.

On the hour mark, the coaching staff stunned the stadium by hauling off captain Mohamed Salah and throwing on Ahmed Sayed Zizo in a bid to spark the attack.

They didn't stop there. Promising young forward Hamza Abdelkarim replaced Haitham Hassan, fresh legs sent on to chase a winner that never arrived.





The most dramatic moment: Cissé imitates Hossam Hassan

One moment set social media alight, and its protagonist was Angola's Senegalese head coach, Aliou Cissé.

Sat on the bench, Cissé stirred huge controversy by mimicking the famous gesture Egypt boss Hossam Hassan had made during the clash with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

The Senegalese coach raised his arms in a crossed shape in front of the referee, identical to the one Hassan produced after Argentina were awarded their third goal in the 3-2 last-16 defeat. Many read it as a deliberate dig at the Egyptian staff and the Cairo Stadium crowd.

An early Malawian lead

Two dropped points at the first hurdle handed Malawi the chance to sit alone at the top of the group.

Here's how the group looked after the opening round: Malawi led on 3 points following their 2-1 win, Angola and Egypt shared second on a point apiece after their goalless draw, and South Sudan propped up the table with nothing to show after their defeat.



