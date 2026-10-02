With a historic hat-trick: Belgium deepen Turkey's wounds and threaten Italy in the UEFA Nations League

Belgium rediscovered their winning touch with an emphatic victory that deepened Turkey's wounds in the 2027 UEFA Nations League.

The Red Devils beat Turkey 3-0 at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium today, Friday, in the third round of the group stage of the European tournament.

Two veterans ran the show. Kevin De Bruyne struck twice, while substitute Romelu Lukaku added the third.

De Bruyne opened the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute, dribbling past a visiting defender before rolling the ball along the ground to the goalkeeper's left.

The Napoli midfielder doubled his tally, and Belgium's, in the 60th minute. He unleashed a rocket from outside the box that the Turkish goalkeeper could not keep out.

Lukaku made his mark after coming off the bench, bagging Belgium's third in the 76th minute by turning a low cross into the net with his right foot.

Belgium bounced straight back after falling into the trap of defeat last time out against France, beaten by a single goal in stoppage time.

The win lifted Turkey's tally to 6 points, placing them second in Group One, a single point behind France ahead of their eagerly awaited clash next Monday.

De Bruyne's side lead Italy, who sit third in the group on 4 points. That leaves the Azzurri in danger of missing out on a semi-final place.

Turkey, meanwhile, slumped to a third consecutive defeat, rooted to the bottom of the group without a single point.



