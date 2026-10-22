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FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

With a goal kick: Kane the star of a historic event in Europe

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Arsenal
Champions League
H. Kane
Germany
England

Kane played a major role in Bayern's draw with Arsenal

Harry Kane wrote himself into Champions League history from an unusual angle on Wednesday evening, as Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors Arsenal in the third round of the league phase.

The England striker became the first player to score a goal, provide an assist and take a goal kick in a single Champions League match, according to statistics network "Opta", since detailed data collection for the competition began in the 2003-2004 season.

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His influence went beyond Bayern's second goal from the penalty spot. Kane also teed up Alphonso Davies' opener with a precise through ball.

Then came the real rarity. The England international took a goal kick himself against Arsenal, a sight you almost never see from a striker, and it launched a dangerous attack that very nearly brought the German side another goal.

Four goals have taken Kane to the summit of the Champions League scoring charts this season, level with a group of other players, most notably Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Bayern had thrashed Norway's Bodø/Glimt 5-0 in the first round, before being pegged back to a 3-3 draw by Norway's Viking in the second.



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