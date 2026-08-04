Egypt's Under-18 women's handball team extended their remarkable run at the World Championship with a nerve-shredding win over Denmark, one of the tournament's strongest sides. The 23-22 result, decided by a single goal, came in a thrilling clash in the main round.

The young Egyptians produced a strong, cohesive display from start to finish. Level at 11-11 at the break, they edged ahead in the second half to snatch the win by one goal and add another historic result to a growing collection.

A perfect record in the "group of death"

Egypt swept through the group stage with a flawless record, no small feat given the calibre of opponents that earned it the "group of death" tag. They opened with a gripping 27-24 win over European runners-up Croatia.

France, one of the world's finest sides, were the next to fall, beaten 29-24. Egypt then rounded off the first round with a sweeping, historic 83-17 demolition of Fiji, the biggest goal difference the team have ever recorded at the tournament.

A thrilling comeback against South Korea

South Korea looked set to inflict a first defeat in the opening match of the main round. Egypt trailed 27-23. Then came the turnaround. The young side hauled themselves back to win 28-27 in the dying moments, a finish that laid bare their fighting spirit.

That result carried real weight. Egypt had booked a quarter-final place for the first time in their history at the tournament, an unprecedented milestone for Egyptian women's handball.

A fiery encounter

Now comes a decisive quarter-final. Egypt are set to face the runners-up of Group Three from the main round.

Their opponent hinges on China's meeting with Hungary, scheduled for today, Tuesday. The result will settle the top two places in Group Three.

An exceptional run of five consecutive wins

Egypt have played 5 matches across the group stage and main round, winning every one. The results in full:

Group stage:

• Egypt (27) – (24) Croatia

• Egypt (29) – (24) France

• Egypt (83) – (17) Fiji

Main round:

• Egypt (28) – (27) South Korea

• Egypt (23) – (22) Denmark