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Al-Nassr have settled the future of Portuguese forward João Félix after deciding to trigger the extension clause in his contract, keeping him at the club until 2029. The move shuts the door on speculation about his departure and confirms their commitment to one of the most important attacking players in the team's project for the coming years.

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Keeping Félix isn't just about holding on to a star in fine form. The decision has sporting and financial consequences for several parties, inside Al-Nassr and beyond, especially with the Saudi Pro League's rules on foreign players unchanged. Every foreign slot matters hugely when it comes to signings.

Read also: A blow to clubs' hopes: the truth about increasing the number of foreign players in the Saudi Pro League

The decision gives Al-Nassr long-term stability in attack. It also confronts some rivals with a new reality and narrows the options for several players in the squad, leaving a clear list of winners and losers from the Portuguese star staying in Riyadh.

The winners from João Félix staying

Al-Nassr and their coaching staff

Al-Nassr are the biggest beneficiaries of the extension. They've kept one of their key attacking weapons and one of the best playmakers in their squad, a player who'll be a cornerstone of the team's project in the next phase.

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That matters all the more with changes expected up front. Jhon Durán has gone and the Cristiano Ronaldo era is nearing its end. Keeping Félix lets the coaching staff build an attacking system around a player who can score, create goals and move between the lines.

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The numbers back up his value. He's scored 3 goals and provided 8 assists in the first 11 rounds of the Saudi Pro League this season. He also played a part in Al-Nassr winning the league title last season and was named the competition's best player.

João Félix

The Portuguese star gains sporting and financial stability, and keeps his central role in the Al-Nassr project. Riyadh has given him regular playing time and the chance to restore his standing with the Portugal national team.

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A contract running until 2029 also gives him enough time to keep developing and establish himself as one of the Saudi Pro League's biggest stars. That's a far cry from the constant moves and instability that marked some of his previous spells in Europe.

Chelsea

Chelsea cash in too. The London club receive around €20 million more once the extension clause is triggered, taking the total value of the deal to almost €50 million, according to details circulating about the agreement.

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The losers from João Félix staying

Al-Hilal

In domestic terms, Al-Hilal stand out as one of the biggest losers. Al-Nassr have shut the door on any possible move for Félix to their rivals, denying them a player with Saudi Pro League experience and the attacking quality to make the difference.

A star of Félix's calibre would have been a major addition for any rival. Instead, he stays put, strengthening Al-Hilal's direct competitor and letting Al-Nassr keep one of their most important attacking weapons.

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Barcelona

Barcelona look like losers as well. Bringing Félix back next summer, whether through a low-cost deal or another suitable transfer arrangement, has become more complicated now that he's tied to Al-Nassr on a contract running until 2029.

Al-Nassr's local wingers and playmakers

Inside the club, some local players may pay the price. The number of foreign players is fixed, and the Portuguese star holds an important place in the final third alongside the likes of Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman and Angelo.

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Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Ayman Yahya and Abdullah Al-Hamdan now face tougher competition for regular minutes, with places limited and foreign attacking options already in the squad.

Foreign loanees and squad-strengthening plans

Félix staying also complicates the return of some foreign players currently out on loan, including Wesley. With the foreign slots already filled, they could find it harder to earn a place in the squad.

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The impact goes beyond the attack. It also affects the Al-Nassr board's flexibility in the transfer market. With a foreign attacking slot occupied until 2029, they may have to choose carefully when looking for reinforcements in other positions, such as defensive midfield and left-back, unless they part ways with one of their current foreign players.

Extending João Félix's contract is more than a sporting gain for Al-Nassr. It reshapes calculations inside and outside the club. Al-Nassr gain stability and the player secures a long-term central role, while rivals' chances of prising him away shrink and the pressure grows on those competing with him for game time within the squad.