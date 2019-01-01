Willian reacts to Barkley penalty miss & reveals he asked to take spot-kick

The Brazilian says his team-mate told him he was confident about scoring but insists he has no ill-feeling towards the England man despite the miss

Willian has confirmed he asked to take the crucial penalty which Ross Barkley failed to convert in 's loss to on Tuesday.

international Barkley skimmed his attempt off the top of the crossbar in the 87th minute of the Premier League side's 1-0 home loss.

The midfielder had been introduced from the bench seven minutes earlier and only settled over the spot-kick following a debate with starters Willian and Jorginho.

Blues boss Frank Lampard later revealed Barkley to be the designated penalty taker but experienced winger Willian had hoped to be entrusted with the chance.

"He was confident about taking it and I asked to take it too," Willian said.

"But he was confident. He ended up missing it. That could happen to me or any other player, like Jorginho who also takes the penalties.

"It is important he keeps his head up. When you win, you win together and when you lose, you lose together too."

Barkley's miss and Rodrigo Moreno's earlier goal for Valencia contributed to a difficult night for Chelsea, who saw Mason Mount limp out of the contest due to a leg injury after just quarter of an hour of play.

The result left Lampard's men with work to do ahead of next month's trip to side , who were 3-0 losers to in Group H's other game.

"We expected a positive result," Willian said.

"We expected to start at home with a victory, but unfortunately we lost it. We have five games left to qualify. I think we have a chance, of course.

"We have to improve and we have to keep our heads up and keep working. We have everything in front of us."

Next up for Chelsea is a testing clash with at Stamford Bridge, where in-form striker Tammy Abraham will be hoping to add to the six Premier League goals he's scored in his last three matches in the competition.

It remains to be seen how long Mount will be unavailable for, meanwhile, with the Blues due to assess the injury, caused by a nasty challenge from former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, in the next 48 hours.