Stop! Don't ask about Willian's contract – Sarri

When a reporter mentioned the possibility of the winger only receiving a one-year deal, the Blues boss cut him short

head coach Maurizio Sarri was in no mood to discuss Willian's contract amid links with champions .

Willian was said to be a target for Barca in pre-season and the international has caught the attention of the Spanish club once again, according to recent reports.

The 30-year-old's future was discussed following Chelsea's 2-1 victory over on Saturday, a match in which he scored the winning goal.

When a reporter began to mention the possibility of Willian – whose contract expires in 2020 – only receiving a one-year deal, Sarri cut him short.

Back to winning ways!



Goals from @_Pedro17_ and @willianborges88 ensure the three points belong to Chelsea today! #CHENEW pic.twitter.com/g2e7wvyc2F — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 12, 2019

"Stop, stop, stop. I don't know anything about the Willian contract, but I don't know what to answer," Sarri said during his post-game news conference.

"Maybe he has 12 years of contract, I don't know. I don't know the detail. You are trying to let me speak about something I don't know."

Sarri added: "You know very well that Willian is a very important player for us, as I said yesterday in the news conference.

"In my opinion Willian has to stay with us. A very important player, like Pedro. [Callum] Hudson-Odoi is becoming for us a really important player.

"With Eden [Hazard] as a striker, we need wingers. So we need Pedro. We need Hudson-Odoi. We need Willian of course. For us he's fundamental."

Indeed, Willian himself spoke of the ongoing speculation over his future, telling BT Sport: "My future is Chelsea, I don't know what you're talking about," while fellow goalscorer Pedro added: "Your future is here."

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to , where the Blues will hope to put further breathing room between themselves and the fifth-placed Gunners.