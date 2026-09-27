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ORA-League-Al-Ahly-FC-ZED-FC-Cairo-EgyptAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Will they be fit for the Zamalek clash? Al-Ahly reveals the nature of Ben Sharki and El-Dabis injuries

Zamalek SC vs Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
K. El Debes
A. Bencharki
Egypt
Morocco

Al-Ahmar to play two friendlies during the international break

Al Ahly of Egypt have revealed the details of the injuries to the club's duo, Morocco's Achraf Bencharki and Karim El Debes.

Dr Ahmed Gaballah, the team's doctor, told the club's media centre: "Bencharki's injury is an inflammation of the Achilles tendon, while Karim El Debes is suffering from a second-degree strain in the right adductor muscle."

He added: "The coaching staff preferred to give Bencharki a rest from the team's group training while carrying out treatment sessions to prepare him before returning to group training later."

He concluded: "El Debes will follow a physiotherapy and physical rehabilitation programme to prepare him for the coming period."


Al Ahly gave no timeframe for either absence, leaving both men's availability for the top-of-the-table clash up in the air.

The injuries have set alarm bells ringing at the Red Castle. A blockbuster meeting with fierce rivals Zamalek looms on 11 October at Cairo International Stadium.

Elsewhere, Al Ahly had earlier confirmed that Taher Mohamed Taher is gradually returning to group training.

Taher picked up his injury during Al Ahly's Egyptian league clash with Abu Qir Fertilizers.

The problem is a severe bruise and ligament damage to the left elbow.

He is set to feature in two friendlies against Al-Ittihad Al-Misrati of Libya and Misr El Makkasa before the Petrol Assiut fixture that opens the group stage of the Egypt Capital Cup.

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