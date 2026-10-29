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LiveTickets
Raphinha 2026/27getty
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Will the tragedy repeat itself? Barcelona tremble in fear of a bitter nightmare haunting Raphinha

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Japan vs Brazil
Japan
Brazil
Friendlies
Raphinha
Spain
Japan
Brazil

Will it happen again?

Barcelona chiefs are deeply worried about Raphinha, the Brazilian who has lit up this season as a centre-forward, according to a press report.

The website "Foot Mercato" said Raphinha made a stunning start to the campaign through the middle, scoring 14 goals in eight games across all competitions.

 Those numbers justified Barcelona's call not to sign a new striker in the summer, after their pursuit of Julian Alvarez fell through.

Then came the slump. Raphinha's form dropped sharply after the season's first international break, which saw Brazil face Australia twice.

 In the second of those matches, the 29-year-old picked up an injury that forced him off at half-time.

A string of absences followed, including Barcelona's second Champions League match. He scored in the Clasico last week, yet he still looks to be chasing his best form.

 All of that worries Barcelona again. The second international break of the year starts in ten days, and Carlo Ancelotti is expected to call Raphinha up for two matches in Singapore, against Japan and the hosts.

Another long trip awaits the Blaugrana forward, who so often comes back from international duty injured. That is enough to make Barcelona fear the worst.

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