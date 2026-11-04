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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Will the deal happen in January? Italian club takes first step towards signing Gavi

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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
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SSC Napoli vs Lazio
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He lost his untouchable status

An Italian club want to sign Barcelona star Gavi in the upcoming winter transfer window, a press report revealed on Wednesday.

Gavi's lack of game time this season has thrust him into the spotlight, according to "Mundo Deportivo", with Napoli monitoring him closely.

Enquiries between the two clubs are reportedly already underway.

 Italian website "Calciomercato" backed that up, suggesting a move could happen in the winter window.

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Manchester United tried to prise Gavi away in the summer. The midfielder nipped that interest in the bud, convinced to stay at Barcelona after the final stretch of last season, when he secured his World Cup place with eight starts in the last nine La Liga matches following his recovery from a knee injury.

Now Napoli have him in their sights. The Partenopei have opened negotiations to strengthen a midfield and a squad ravaged by injuries in recent weeks.

 Barcelona are prepared to let him go for 40 million euros, "Calciomercato" claim.

Once untouchable, Gavi has slipped down the pecking order. Rodri's summer arrival cranked up the competition for midfield places, a group already featuring Pedri, Bernal, De Jong, Fermin and Dani Olmo.

He has managed just 146 minutes across four La Liga matches and 45 minutes in the Champions League, coming off the bench in three of them.

 All of which cracks open the door for a winter exit. Napoli are ready to pounce.

 

 

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