According to The Athletic , Spurs are pushing hard to sign striker Omar Marmoush and left winger Savinho. The report adds that talks between the parties are progressing well. No concrete transfer fees have emerged yet.

Marmoush made his breakthrough at Eintracht Frankfurt before joining Manchester City in January 2025 for 75 million euros. Since then, City have mostly used him as an impact substitute. Over a year and a half, the 27-year-old Egyptian has made 62 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists. His contract runs until 2029.

Against champions FC Arsenal in the Community Shield, the English Super Cup, on Sunday, Marmoush came on in the second half for first-choice striker Erling Haaland in the 0-3 defeat.

Tottenham have so far only strengthened their defence

Under new City manager Enzo Maresca, Savinho was left out of the squad altogether against Arsenal. Rumours of Tottenham's interest in the 22-year-old have been around for some time.

Spurs already wanted to sign him last summer. That move failed because of City's veto. In October, the Brazilian, who joined from ESTAC Troyes in 2024 for 25 million euros, even extended his contract early until 2031.

Like Marmoush, he did not get beyond a squad role last season either. All told, he managed only 1,502 minutes, with four goals and three assists.

So far, Tottenham have already invested 267 million euros in this transfer window, but they have only strengthened their defence. Martin Dubravka arrived as the new backup goalkeeper. Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson were signed for the defence. In midfield, they brought in Mateus Fernandes as well as previous marquee signing Sandro Tonali for 108 million euros from Newcastle United. Marmoush and Savinho would give Tottenham's attack a new dimension.